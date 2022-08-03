The death toll in the Mbale flash floods has risen to 29, with the government detailing the extreme havoc caused in the Mt Elgon plains.
Rescuers were by yesterday still trying to find five missing people, more than 48 hours after the Saturday night disaster, and hopes of finding the victims alive had, according to volunteers, faded.
Giving the first comprehensive official account at a press conference at Uganda Media Centre yesterday, Refugees and Disaster Preparedness Minister Hillary Onek said the floods swept away 14 bridges, nine cars and three motorcycles.
