By Felix Ainebyoona | Monitor

The Mbarara Archbishop emeritus, Paul Kaamuza Bakyenga has died. Bakyenga who was the Archbishop of Mbarara from January 2, 1999 until April 25, 2020 died Tuesday morning at Nsambya hospital in Kampala.

He was succeeded by Lambert Bainomugisha as the Catholic ecclesiastical province of Mbarara – comprising the dioceses of Kabale, Kasese, Fort Portal and Hoima.

Early Life and background

A fourth born in a family of 10 children of Sipiriano Kaamuza and Maria Gakibayo of Bumbaire, Igara in Bushenyi District, Archbishop Bakyenga was born on June 30,1944.

He went to Ibaare Primary School, before he joined Ibanda Preparatory Seminary from 1958 to 1960. He attended his preprimary school in the church building at Bweeza, writing on sand and banana leaves.