By Zadock Amanyisa

The Catholic Archdiocese of Mbarara is set to hold special prayers on Thursday in honour of the former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on New year’s Eve.

In a letter from the Office of the Archbishop of Mbarara, the Chancery, Fr. Mukasa Balikudembe asked the Archdioceses to organize requiem masses in their respective parishes and communities to join the mother Church in prayer.

Fr. Balikudembe states that it was always the ex-pope’s wish to be prayed for and prayers will be held to observe and honor his request.

A Pontifical High Mass will also be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral-Nyamitanga and it will be presided over by His Grace Lambert Beinomugisha, the Archbishop of Mbarara on the same day.

Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries