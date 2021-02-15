By Damali Mukhaye

Mbarara University of Science and Technology is slated to start online teaching for continuing students today ahead of the reopening date that was set by government.

Government last week gave universities a green light to reopen for learners for face to face teaching but in a staggered manner.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Celestino Obua says the University last week received first year students who have been undergoing orientation which he said will last two weeks.

He said that after two weeks, the first year students not doing practical subjects will be sent home to continue with online learning while those from the faculty of Medicine will stay on campus.

He adds that continuing students start online lessons today with the Academic Registrar and faculties to arrange for those to be on ground for practicals subsequently.

Busitema University has released its roadmap for reopening the institution for first year and continuing students.

The Vice Chancellor of Busitema University, Prof Paul Waako said the university will reopen on March 1 as directed by government for first year and second year students.

He says that the third year and fourth year students during these eight weeks will be attending lectures online.