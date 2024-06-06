BY RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Mbarara City residents are worried about the drastic increase in the number of new HIV infections reported over the last six months.

According to the City HIV/Aids Focal Person, Dorcus Twinabeitu, during the period between December 2023 and May 2024, they have recorded over 1,000 new infections in Mbarara.

Addressing journalists during a media training and dissemination of HIV prevention messages in western Uganda organised by Uganda Aids Commission, Twinabeitu said the biggest threat is with young girls.

She notes that between October last year and March 2024 the number of females who tested positive were more than 600 while the males were 400.

She said of these, the number of adolescent and young girls between ages of 20-24 is 185, while the 25-29 year olds are 158.

Twinabeitu attributes the surge in HIV cases in the City to poverty, drug abuse especially alcohol and domestic violence among others.

According to Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) HIV prevalence in Mbarara City stands at 8.1 percent which is much higher than the national prevalence that is at 5.1 percent.