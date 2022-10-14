Police in Mbarara district are holding one of their own constables, Vincent Mukundane attached to Kashare police post for allegedly attempting to kill the Officer In Charge (OC) of the mentioned post on Thursday evening. The victim has been identified as SGT Bonifance Muhoozi aged 53.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson says Muhoozi was allegedly shot at while sleeping and he sustained serious injuries.

It is alleged that Mukundane at the time of shooting was coming from the trading centre drunk and asked Muhoozi to open his door which he hesitated to do and what followed was discharge of 20 bullets on his door, leaving him with serious injuries.

Police say the motive for the shooting is yet to be established, adding that the suspect has been arrested and his gun exhibited.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Mbarara regional referral hospital as investigations continue.