Residents of the newly operationalized Mbarara city have been cautioned against defying the set health guidelines days after four motels were closed for allegedly hosting COVID-19 positive persons and their contacts.

The area Deputy Resident Commissioner, Emmy Kateera over the weekend threatened to recommend a total lockdown for Mbarara.

However, speaking to KFM the region’s police spokesperson, Samson Kasasira says they have only had isolated cases of people not observing health guidelines which can be handled.

The motels that were closed on Friday last week include Rwampara Suites, Leisure Park International, African Guest House, Golden Monkey Guest House and Acacia Hotel -all located in Kakoba division Mbarara city.