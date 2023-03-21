By Kevin Githuku

Government has scrapped the existing feeding programmes in state-owned primary and secondary education institutions. The schools have been feeding learners in the past where parents contribute either in kind or cash.

This comes at a time when some schools have allegedly been requesting extra fees for food items from learners which led to complaints on the matter.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the State Minister for Primary Education, Hon. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, stressed that government primary and secondary school education is free and that no parent should be asked for extra fees for food or any other issue that is unlawful.

The minister also explained that a resolution was made by government to have parents pack food for their children.

“It has been approved that it is the obligation of parents to feed learners and the method of feeding the learners that we have approved is through packed food,” Kaducu told journalists.