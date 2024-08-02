The outbreak of measles in Kibuku District in Bukedi Subregion has sparked fears among the locals and leaders.

The District Health Officer, [DHO], Dr Godfrey Buyinza, says in a period of just one week, five cases have been confirmed, with the first case recorded in the sub-county of Kagumu in Kabweri County last week.

He said the district received some vaccine doses of the vaccine from the Ministry of health for immunization, which has been rolled out the entire district.

Dr Buyinza explained that Kibuku district is number four among the 21 districts, where cases of measles have been reported and supplementary campaigns against the disease are being carried out.

Measles is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and it is normally passed through direct contact and through the air. The virus infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body.

The first sign of measles is usually a high fever, which begins about 10 to 12 days after exposure to the virus, and lasts 4 to 7 days, a running nose, a cough, red and watering eyes and small white spots inside the cheeks can develop in the initial stage.