By Ruth Anderah

A 22year old mechanic has been sent on remand at Kitalya government prison for allegedly infecting a 15year old girl with Aids.

Amos Lutalo, a resident of the Kisaasi Dungu zone appeared before Kampala City hall court grade one magistrate Fatuma Nabirye who did not allow him to plead to a capital offence that was only tried by the High court.

Prosecution’s Timothy Aduti says between February and June 2021, Lutalo performed a sexual act with a girl aged 15years knowing that he is HIV positive.

He has been remanded until March 11th when he will reappear to know the stage of investigations in the case.