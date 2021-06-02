By Damali Mukhaye

A 26 years old man was shot in the right leg side, during the attempted assassination of the Minister of works and transport Gen Katumba Wamala.

Unknown assailants on Tuesday shot at a car carrying Gen Katumba wounding him and killing his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo.

A mechanic only identified as Kibalama was also shot and injured.

At the time of the shooting, Kibalama was working at a battery workshop a few metres away from where Gen Katumba was attacked.

The workshop owner Faizo Ssali says they were preparing to start work when the shooting started.

Ssali says he rushed to close the doors but all of a sudden a bullet hit his worker in the leg.

He says Kibalama was bleeding profusely but had to wait until the shooting stopped before seeking help.

Ssali says after establishing that Gen Katumba was being ferried to a nearby clinic, he also booked another motorcycle for his injured worker and followed the General to Malcom Health centre.

He adds that while at Malcom, government officials evacuated him to a referral medical centre and he cannot trace him now since he left his phone at the workshop.

