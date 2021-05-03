By Ritah Kemigisa

Twaweza East Africa’s Executive Director Aidan Eyakuze has challenged the media in Uganda to avoid being partisan if they are to gain the citizens’ trust and also tackle global challenges.

Officiating at the launch of the Editors Guild of Uganda, Eyakuze said information is key in addressing challenges in the health sector, social inequalities, economic fragmentation and preserving climate change for the future generation both locally and internationally.

He however warns that if the media is forced to promote state and authoritarian propaganda then its information ceases to be a public good.

Eyakuze cites Tanzania where the media was suppressed and barred from publishing important covid-19 related information.