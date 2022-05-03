By Cathy Ageno

The media has been challenged to use digital technologies to change the story of Africa, a continent that is rich with natural resources that have instead become a curse.

The call has been made by Tanzania’s minister for information and communication technologies Nape Nnauye, at the opening of the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) Africa Convention in Arusha, Tanzania.

He says the media should embrace these technologies to inform the people and help them benefit from these resources like oil and gold among others.

Nnauye also cites the current confusion and misinformation about crypto currency, challenging journalists to research extensively about the good and bad about this digital money so Africans can make informed decisions.

The 3-day WPFD Africa Convention running under the theme; “journalism under digital siege” is to opened officially this morning by the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan.