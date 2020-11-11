Members of the academia have commended the media for the equal coverage so far given to all presidential candidates in the 2021 presidential race.

According to the head of Journalism and Communications Department at the Uganda Christian University, Dr. Emily Maractho, during the 2016 presidential elections, coverage was mostly given to the incumbent president Museveni and Dr Kiiza Besigye, making it a two-man show.

She however says that this year’s coverage is different because all candidates including Jonh Kakumba, the youngest presidential candidate has been given good coverage.

Marachtho adds that Nancy Kalembe, the only female candidate in the race has also been given mileage as opposed to the female candidate who participated in the 2016 elections.

Dr. Mbaine Adolf from Makerere University however urges the media to actively participate in civic education which he says has not yet been dealt with adequately.