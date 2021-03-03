By Ivan Ssenabulya

Media staff is to be prioritized in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The confirmation comes from the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine, who twitted ‘Media staff are regarded as frontline workers. They will be prioritized in this priority list for vaccination.”

There have been worries over the upcoming vaccination exercise, which had excluded journalists who have been at the front in the fight.

This is after the 24th February letter, from the National Association of Broadcaster Chairperson Kin Karis to the Prime Minister raising concerns over the same.

The Association asked the government to consider prioritizing journalists in the first phase of vaccination.