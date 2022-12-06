The media has been challenged to unite and speak with one voice so as to amplify their role in preventing and ending Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The call by the chairperson of Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA), Dr. Patricia Litho comes as Uganda and the rest of the world continue to mark the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence that are running under the theme “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls.”

Speaking to KFM, Dr. Litho said the media has not done enough coverage of the annual GBV campaign adding that messages being put across by many media outlets are not in unison.

She thus underscores the need for the media to come together and agree on how to highlight GBV so that they are able to have a greater impact.

According to the World Health Organisation, one in three women will experience sexual or physical violence in their lifetime.