

The Uganda Medical and Dental Council is set to re-visit Makerere University Dental School to establish whether it has worked upon the standards issues that led to its closure.

Makerere University last week suspended admissions to the School of Dental surgery for the 2020/2021 academic year after it failed to meet the set requirements, which led to its closure by the East African Medical and Dental Council.

The Registrar of the Uganda Medical and Dental Council Dr Katumba Ssentongo, says the regional council has given them authority to revisit all universities that were closed because its officials are unable to move due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ssntongo however says they have written to all affected Universities to set dates for inspection but none has responded.

He lists lack of adequate space for training, limited number of staff and lack of necessary training equipment as some factors that contributed to closure of these schools.