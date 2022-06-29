By MILTON BANDIHO

The chief magistrate’s court in Bushenyi District has remanded a 47-year old man to Nyamushekyera government Prison for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 17-year old daughter.

The suspect, a resident of Isingiro District was arrested last Saturday while at Bushenyi Medical Center (BMC) where his daughter had been brought for medical attention after she had allegedly carried out an abortion and was bleeding heavily.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Simon Toloko for the mention of the case and was sent to Nyamushekyera government prison until July 26, since the court did not have jurisdiction over his case.

The magistrate remanded the suspects on grounds that the court has no jurisdiction to try such cases that are only triable by the high court.

The doctor was arrested as he reportedly attempted to sneak the girl out of the health facility.

The Bushenyi district probation Officer Faith Amanya has warned against saying its promoting sexual violence against children.

This is not the first case in Uganda where parents are implicated for defiling and impregnating their biological children.

In 2018, Vincent Ssenoga alias Jjaja Kasooba, 69, was arrested for allegedly engaging his 20 year old daughter in sexual affairs for almost seven years.

In 2014, High Court in Masaka sentenced Geoffrey Rwishasha to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of aggravated defilement. Rwishasha had defiled his 14 year old daughter.

Incest is a criminal offence provided for in the Penal Code Act where a person has sexual intercourse with another person knowing that they are related to a prohibited degree, If found guilty of this offence a person can serve up to seven years in prison and if that other person is under the age of eighteen years of age, its imprisonment for life.