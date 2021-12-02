By Tony Abet

Medical doctors have said they will instead continue with the strike contrary to an earlier communication from the president Dr Samuel Oledo that they were to call off before yesterday.

The General Secretary of Uganda Medical Association Dr Herbert Luswata says the strike will continue until the government delivers on some of the promises President Museveni made in a meeting last week.

Luswata says apart from delivering on the promise of increasing the salary of medical interns and senior house officers, they want a clarification from the government on how to get the tax-free cars at least for 10 senior consultants for now.

He says they are still engaging the government because they are still collecting information on the implementation of the presidential directives.

The doctors met the ministry of Finance to seek guidance on why the money for interns has not yet been released and yet parliament passed a supplementary.