Over 40 hospitals and 50 help experts with over 100 health products are to take part in a medical expo dubbed MedXpo Africa, a health event set to be held in Kampala.

Dr. Daniel Tumwine, the founding president and chief executive officer at the International Pediatric Group says they have established that most health consumers lack basic knowledge about common illnesses and that sadly, these end up wrongly self-diagnosing themselves or show up late for proper treatment.

He says most of the health complications people solicit millions of US dollars to treat abroad can be managed locally through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes by some health institutions but that members of the public are still ignorant about such free offers.

He cites the free down syndrome management offer at the Children’s Clinic Naalya for minors.

“When we bring these health experts we want them to network with the public and give free simplified medical information,” Dr. Tumwine said

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), only 35% of Uganda’s pregnant women are birth prepared with information they need for the process.

The knowledge-sharing event will run from September 7th to 9th at the Lugogo Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) showgrounds.