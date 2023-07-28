The Ministry of Health says it has received clearance to deploy medical interns to 58 internship centres across the country and will be deployed.

Additionally, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the director of general health services says they have released a deployment list for the interns under revised terms as guided by government.

In a statement dated July 27, 2023, Mwebesa also explains that the delayed deployment was occasioned by factors beyond their control.

Over 1,900 medical interns will be deployed at a net monthly allowance of Shs1 million each to facilitate accommodation and feeding.

“Government will therefore deploy the 1,901 Medical Interns within the available budget at a NEf monthly allowance of UGX I,OOO’OOO (One Million Shillings Only) per intern to facilitate accommodation and feeding,” Mwebesa said in a stement.

All Medical Interns are expected to report to their respective training centres by August 2023.