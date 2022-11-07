Front-line medical interns’ strike kicks off today over salary discrepancies, as the country grapples with the Ebola outbreak.

The medical interns who include doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and midwives announced their sit-down strike last Friday demanding the government to pay their salaries for the last two months.

The group of interns led by their president, Ronald Mutebi and Prossy Nakyanzi, the speaker for the intern pharmacists of Uganda says if no innervations are taken against their demand, the sit-down strike will continue.

However, the senior public communications officer at the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyona says effective today, some of the aggrieved interns will start receiving their salaries and there is no reason why they should stage a sit-down strike, especially at this time when the country is grappling with the Ebola disease.