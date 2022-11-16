By Mike Sebalu

Under their umbrella body, Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI), medical interns have suspended their sit down strike which kicked off on November 6.

The interns have been demanding payment of their allowances (two months) and implementation of President Museveni’s directive to be paid half of the recommended pay of the fully appointed doctors.

According to the Federation President Dr. Musa Lumumba, the 9-day sit down strike has seen at least 90 percent of internship sites/ hospitals pay their respective interns.

He, however, says 10 hospitals including Kawempe national referral hospital, Bombo military hospital, Nsambya, Masaka, Gulu regional referral hospital among others are yet to pay their Interns.