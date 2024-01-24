Medical interns under their umbrella body, the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI), have threatened to stage an industrial action starting February 1, 2024, due to the government’s failure to fulfill its pledges.

Speaking to journalists at Mulago Guest House on Wednesday, FUMI President Bill Adrati revealed that on August 9, 2021, the president directed that all medical interns should be paid Shs2.7 million, half of the Shs5.4 million their senior doctors receive monthly.

However, Adrati stated that, despite the directive, intern doctors are still earning Shs1 million, significantly lower than the promised Shs2.7 million. Fr

Frustrated by this discrepancy, Adrati announced that FUMI has decided to go on strike on February 1, continuing until the President’s directive is fulfilled.

“We do not buy into the idea that there’s no money. Even the little which is there was used appropriately, then we would buy into the idea. With the evidence that we have, we ask government to find the money and pay the interns,” he said.