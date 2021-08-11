By Damali Mukhaye

Medical schools have expressed readiness to reopen for medical students on Friday.

The National Council for Higher education cleared medical schools across the country to reopen this Friday. In an interview with KFM, Fatuma Nakigudde, a tutor at Kibuli nursing and midwifery schools says that they secured enough doses from Kibuli hospital to vaccinate the students and learners when they resume school.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic Affairs of Makerere University, Umar Katumba has also told KFM that the University is ready to vaccinate their final medical students at the university hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for the reopening of medical schools on Friday emphasizing that all students must be vaccinated upon their return.

According to a circular from the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ketty Lamaro, all institutions have been instructed to put in place all the required Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) including washing facilities at all entry points, ensure 2-meter social distancing among students and procure temperature guns among others.

Institutions are also required to conduct proper screening of all students using a checklist identifying risk of infection to covid-19 upon return.