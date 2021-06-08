By Paul Adude

The Entebbe Municipality Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Noor Njuki has revealed that a medical laboratory assistant working at Angel medical Care in Nakulabye a Kampala suburb has been arrested in areas of Katabi- Division A in Entebbe municipality over alleged theft, selling and vaccination of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“The suspect identified as John Bosco Ssebuguzi had in possession Covid 19 vaccine drugs belonging to the government., It is well-known that government brought in those vaccines to be distributed and administered freely to people,” he said.

Mr Njuki made the remarks while talking to the Daily monitor on the intelligence-led security operation that led to the suspect’s arrest on Monday.

“We got intelligence information from last week that he was operating in the area. I deployed my men on the ground and they started investigating until we arrested him and have now handed him over to the Entebbe main police station. We are still investigating to uncover his accomplices and arrest them” he said.

Mr Njuki said the suspect was found with AstraZaneca vaccines, syringes, swabs, a screening and informed consent Covid 19 vaccination form and a forged Makerere University Hospital stamp among other items that he was using in his illegal activities.

“It’s really absurd to hear that vaccination centres are running out of vaccines yet there are individuals who are stealing it from the hospitals and are now selling it outside between Shs 30,000 and Shs 70,000. It is truly inhumane,” he said.