By Shamim Nateebwa

The Uganda Medical Association has embarked on a multi-faceted fundraising drive for Personal Protective Equipment for frontline health care workers.

According to the association president Dr Richard Idro, this is to ensure that appropriate PPE is made sustainably available to all healthcare providers treating confirmed and suspected COVID 19 patients.

Idro says the activity dubbed #the10challenge will help healthcare workers across the country to wear suitable masks and gloves for every provider-patient interaction.

He says the most important PPE are the N95 Respirator masks or their alternative, FFP2 masks; surgical masks, eye protection, gloves and disposable gowns.

Meanwhile, the association has asked the branch leaders at all borders to work with the medical association teams, the district task force and hospital administration to functionalize care.

This is after, UMA sent senior physicians to accompany the ministry of health officials in teams of 4-5 to each Region Referral Hospitals for 2 weeks to assess readiness for case management and quarantine in a bid to prepare for the decentralization of case management.