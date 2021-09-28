By Ritah Kemigisa

Medical practitioners are calling for attitude change towards abortion to prevent harassment, stigma and consequently encouraging unsafe abortions.

The call comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world to mark International Safe Abortion Day which is celebrated as a day of action for the decriminalization of abortion.

The president Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Uganda, Dr Othniel Musana says the reality is that many women in Uganda visit hospitals with a pregnancy they want to keep and others who come with one they don’t want to keep.

He however adds that advocating for safe abortion does not mean one is encouraging women to terminate their pregnancies.

According to Dr Musana, increased family planning usage will help prevent unwanted pregnancies and changing restrictive laws on abortion will go a long way in reducing and stopping women from dying while carrying out these unsafe abortions.

Ugandan law allows abortion to save a woman’s life and national guidelines permit abortion under additional circumstances including in cases of fetal anomaly, rape and incest, and if the woman is HIV-positive.