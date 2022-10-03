Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has renewed calls for government to compensate relatives of their colleagues who died while on duty at the height of Covid-19 pandemic.

The association president, Dr. Samuel Oledo says it is concerning that nearly 3 years after a presidential directive on the same was issued, nothing has been done.

“The Public Service Standing Order 2010, the Employment and Occupational Safety and Health Act of 2006, and the Workman’s Compensation Act give the health workers and any worker who has gotten complications during work-related duties and roles a compensation of up to 60 months especially those who turn out to be diseased,” Oledo said.

He says now that Ebola has struck the country again, and already claimed the life of a Tanzanian trainee doctor, it will be difficult for the medics to risk their lives because there is no motivation.

The 37- year-old Dr. Muhammad Ali, who succumbed to Ebola over the weekend was buried yesterday in a public cemetery in Fort Portal to avoid the spread of the deadly virus to neighboring Tanzania.