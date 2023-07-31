By Mike Sebalu

Members of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have announced the suspension of the earlier planned country-wide industrial action that was meant to start tomorrow August 1, 2023.

This follows government’s consideration to deploy 1,900 medical interns to 58 centres across the country.

According to Dr. Herbert Luswata, the association’s secretary general, the leadership of the medical doctors also resolved to pursue a presidential directive to increase allowances for medical interns and Senior House Officers from Shs1 million to Shs2.5 million each.

“Uganda Medical Association together with members of the elders’ forum and colleagues from the Graduate Nurses Association and Pharmacists had a consultative meeting on the 29th of July 2023 and a number of things were discussed and this meeting resolved that the earlier planned industrial action which was supposed to start on 1st August if interns are not deployed to be suspended for now and use other channels to engage with government to collect pending demands,” Luswata told KFM.

UMA has also advised medical interns to report to their respective internship centres as posted by the Ministry of Health.