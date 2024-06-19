By Winfred Watenya

The meeting between President Museveni and city traders which was scheduled to take place on June 20th, 2024 has been postponed.

This was revealed by the leaders of traders following a meeting with the President held at State House, Entebbe yesterday.

The Chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), Dr. Thadeus Musoke and John Kabanda, the Chairman of the Federation of Uganda’s Traders Associations (FUTA) said in a joint statement that they have agreed with President Museveni to reschedule the meeting that was meant to take place this Thursday at Kololo Ceremonial grounds to July 31st, 2024.

According to a press statement issued by State House, the postponement is also to allow both sides do thorough research on the subject matter, so that they come up with a final resolution to end a long standing dispute over Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)’s Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS).

This was meant to be a follow-up meeting. The president first met the traders in a general meeting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on May 7th 2024 where they raised concerns over challenges they face as they carry out their businesses.