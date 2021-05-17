By Damali Mukhaye

Over 500 newly elected members of the 11th parliament are to be sworn-in in a 4-day ceremony that kicks off today.

The outgoing Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga last week warned the MPs-elect against ferrying huge crowds to the swearing-in ceremony.

According to Kadaga, Parliament has this year limited the number of people to accompany the new MPs to the ceremony due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Each MP is only allowed 3 people while representatives of the Special Interest Groups are accorded an extra person.

The programme indicates that the MPs-elect, who will be sworn in on Monday, will be 132 with Ababiku Jesca (Adjumani District Woman MP), being the first on the list.

Relatedly, police have issued traffic guidelines during the four days of MPs swearing.

The Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander Norman Musinga says although Kampala- Jinja Road will have normal traffic flow, there will be traffic diversions in areas surrounding Parliament.

Parliamentary Avenue will be cut off at Kimathi Avenue, King George VI Street, Siadi Barrie and UBC Roundabout.

Members of Parliament Elect will access Parliament via King George VI Street and be dropped off at the Main Gate; their cars will then proceed to the designated parking at National Theatre.

Meanwhile motorists unrelated to this function are advised to avoid Kimathi Avenue, Parliamentary Avenue, Siadi Barrie and Dewinton street.

The 11th Parliament will have 529 members compared to 426 for 10th.