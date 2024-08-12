Catherine Ageno

Despite being a natural part of aging, menopause remains largely misunderstood and under-discussed, leading to a significant knowledge gap among women and healthcare providers.

According to the National Institute on Aging, menopause usually starts between the ages of 45 and 55 and typically lasts about seven years.

During menopause, estrogen levels in the body drop, and that can cause women to experience symptoms such as hot flashes, trouble sleeping, mood changes, and weight gain.

In some cases, menopause has been linked to domestic violence and mental health challenges.

