Medical experts have warned against the use of cannabis as a form of medication without professional analysis and guidance.

Dr. Claire Kwagala, a Psychiatric specialist at Victoria Hospital Kampala says during the Covid-19 pandemic, they observed an unprecedented high uptake of cannabis and other herbal medicine which many believed had no adverse side effects.

She attributes some cases of mental disorders to misuse of cannabis.

Uganda is home to 2.6 million marijuana users, and in the pecking order of the notable weed consumers, the country sits among the top 10 on the continent, a 2020 report revealed.