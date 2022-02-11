The proprietor of Mestil Hotel and Residences, Ms Janet Kobusingye, yesterday stunned the committee investigating the Nsambya railway land deals when she said the key documents detailing how she acquired the Naguru land, that was swapped for the one in Nsambya, got burnt in a fire.

Ms Kobusingye made the revelation while appearing before the parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) chaired by the Nakawa West MP, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi.

The Ssenyonyi-led committee is inquiring into how the current occupants and developers of the Nsambya land that previously belonged to the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) gained ownership of the said land.

This is the second time Ms Kobusingye is appearing before the committee to explain how she acquired the four acres of land part of which houses Mestil Hotel.

