By Mutesasira Luke

Uganda Cranes head coach Multin Sredjovic and Captain Emmanuel Okwi have assured Ugandans of victory from today’s game against Niger in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

The game is set for 4 pm at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Micho says he deployed a defensive approach against Algeria to get a good result but he hopes to play a different game today against Niger.

Meanwhile, Captain Okwi says the Algeria game is behind them and the entire team is ready and looking forward to a win today.

Uganda lost their opening game 2-0 to Algeria while Niger played a 1 all draw with Tanzania. The results mean that Uganda sits bottom of Group F.