By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Micho has appealed a South African court decision that has convicted him on two counts of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the Gqeberha regional court sentenced Micho to two separate three-year jail terms, both of which have been suspended for five years.

Micho is accused of having committed the offense in 2020 during the Cosafa U-20 Cup when he told a woman who had delivered coffee that he wanted ‘another type of sugar’ while pointing at her private parts when she asked him if he wanted sugar with his coffee.

However, in a statement issued on his social media pages, Micho has refuted the sexual assault charges saying it is a well-orchestrated plot to tarnish his name and assassinate his character.

He has thanked all people including Ugandans who have stood with him during this trial saying they have encouraged him to face the realities of another day.

The Uganda football federation (Fufa) has since indicated that Micho will carry on his duties with the Cranes despite the court findings.