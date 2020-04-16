The UPDF has deployed military officers at various check points to monitor the compliance with Covid-19 prevention measures by their officers.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the army deputy spokes, Lt Col Deo Akiiki says this follows reports that military vehicles were transporting civilians to different destinations.

He says the deployed officers will examine all the people in military cars and those found not to serve in the forces shall be punished accordingly.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same briefing, the police deputy spokesperson Polly Namaye cautioned drivers who use forged stickers and permits.