The General Court Martial has set free former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura by dropping charges of failure to protect war material, alleged kidnap of Rwandan refugees, among others.

This is after prosecution led by Lt Col. Rapheal Mugisha presented a withdrawal letter of the said charges dated 30th August 2023 before the seven-member team led by Brig Gen Freeman Robert Mugabe citing loss of interest in prosecuting the said case.

He has been battling the said charges since 2018 in which prosecution had stated that on various occasions between 2010 and 2018, the former police chief allowed the use of arms and ammunition by unauthorised persons including members of the defunct Boda Boda 2010 that was headed by Abdallah Kitata who has since been released.

He also faced charges of aiding, and abetting the kidnap and repatriation of Rwandan Refugees.

He was jointly charged with other seven senior police officers and spent close to three months in prison before being granted bail and recently pardoned by President Museveni.

Commenting on his freedom, Kayihura thanked the president, his family, and friends for walking with him until today when he attained his freedom.

“I’m extremely happy. I have never been this happy because I have got justice and freedom. It’s not the kind of freedom that you have, this is sweet freedom that you can’t imagine,” Kayihura said.