By Dan Wandera

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers attached to the second deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali and the Military Police on Wednesday evacuated the remains of fallen former army officer, Lt Col Abdallah Nasur, from one of his homes located at Bombo- mile 21 in Bombo town over a family disagreement shortly after the body had been delivered at the home.

While the disagreement between a section of the family is not yet known, one of the members, Ms Zenar Nassur revealed that conflicts in their home was not entirely a new thing.

"Mzei Nasur has been battling disagreements stemming from some of the family members that wanted him to distribute his property before he dies. You can imagine children that are selfish and demand property from their father before he dies. They again want the body of our father not to be taken to his known home at Nakatonya village before burial," she said.