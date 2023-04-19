By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Agriculture has recorded increased export earnings from dairy products for consecutive years despite limited funding for the sector.

According to records from the Diary Development Authority, Uganda’s revenue from the export of dairy products rose from Shs480 billion (US $ 131.5M) in 2018 to Shs750 billion ($205m) in 2020.

But according to the Minister of State for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama, latest statistics indicate that dairy exports earnings are almost moving closer to coffee with an estimate of US 320 million this year.

“Diary Development Authority has turned out the lives of so many farming communities. And I want to say, that the dairy export earning is now almost moving closer to coffee,” Rwamirama said.

“Our estimate this year is 320 million US dollars. That’s not something small and yet we are not putting in a lot of money and I want to use this opportunity to thank the farming community because it is all your effort,” he added.