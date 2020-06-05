The minister of local government Raphael Magyezi has called for sensitisation of all public transport operators in the country about prevention of the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks while meeting local government leadership in Kira municipality expressing fear that if drivers and conductors of taxis and buses are ignorant about how to stem the spread of the pandemic, within two weeks, the nation will have to register overwhelming numbers of covid-19 cases.

He reminded public transport users to be very careful since their return on the road does not mean the end of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the minister also asked the public to continue adhering to the set guidelines from the ministry of health as preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.