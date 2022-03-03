By Ritah Kemigisa

Joseph Beyanga aka Joe Walker who is leading a road safety campaign has called for a behavioral and mindset change among motorists and pedestrians.

Speaking to KFM, Beyanga who has so far walked over 130KM out of the 320KM journey from Kampala to Bushenyi says much as the country has infrastructure and vehicle challenges, many of the motorists are careless while on the road.

Beyanga who this afternoon reached Masaka town says he has observed for the four days he has spent walking along the Kampala-Masaka highway that drivers overtake at sharp corners while others over speed and have no respect for marked points especially children crossing signs.

He adds that traffic officers are mot everywhere but is hopeful that with more awareness and engagement among both the pedestrians and motorists, road crashes can be avoided.

The Joe Walker campaign that kicked off on Monday, February 28th is jointly supported by among others; Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Plascon Global Paint Company, and Tugende a mobility social enterprise among others.