By Ivan Ssenabulya

The disbursement of COVID-19 relief cash is finally set to kick off today in the selected cities and municipalities.

This was confirmed last evening by the minister for Gender Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi, contradicting her junior minister Charles Engola who said the exercise had been postponed to next week to allow for data verification.

However, Amongi clarified that her colleague could have made the statement before receiving information that data for over 100,000 vulnerable people had been cleared to receive the money, a figure that is good enough to start with.

Each person is to receive Shs100,000.

Engola had told MPs on the COVID-19 taskforce that the team that is collecting data on the ground is thin and that the verification process would take time.

Govt targets to reach 1 million vulnerable people in over 500,000 households whose daily income has been affected by the 42-day lockdown.

Cabinet approved 16 categories to receive this covid cash and they include; salon operators, boda boda riders, bouncers, music promoters, taxi drivers, shoe shiners and teachers that are not on government payroll.