

BY PATRICK EBONG

Former Lands minister Betty Amongi is battling with her voter over ownership of a piece of land in Kamdini Town Council in Oyam District.

Jurubabel Opio Okori accuses his Oyam South Member of Parliament, who doubles as the minister for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), of grabbing his land.

The land under contention is located in Lwala Village in Kamdini Parish.

Mr Opio said Ms Amongi approached him in 2018 that she wanted to buy part of his land to put up development on the Kamdini – Kampala highway, which he agreed.

He then sold to the minister part of his land measuring 100 by 64 metres where she is currently constructing a big hotel.

However, trouble started in February this year, after Opio sold another piece of land measuring 115 by 40 metres to another developer.

The land located at the roadside in front of Amongi’s construction site was sold to Michael Ogwal, a Lira City-based businessman.

Opio says when the buyer started clearing his site to construct a fuel station, the minister directed police to stop his construction because the site is in a wetland.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Amongi vowed not to allow anybody to use a wetland.