The minister for Kampala Betty Amongi has asked city traders arcades to stay calm and push their landlords to expedite the process of putting in place all Standard Operating Procedures if they are to reopen.

Her remarks follows yesterday’s incident in which a group of traders operating in arcades led by former Makerere University researcher Dr.Stella Nyanzi were arrested as they addressed journalists demanding that government allows them to resume work.

Amongi explains that the National Task Force together with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)’s public health department and arcade owners have been engaged in developing a health checklist that should be put in place before the arcades open.

She thus advises traders not to resort to demonstrations but be patient as these guidelines are implemented.

President Museveni ordered the closure of city arcades in March when the country recorded the first case of covid-19 as a measure to stop further spread of the virus.