By Mike Sebalu

The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi has vowed to ensure that women get a fair share of the jobs within the budding oil and gas sector.

The Minister says that legislation is already in place to safeguard job placements for Ugandans as a priority but also for women as a demographic.

“We have the Mining and Minerals Act, 2022, that requires licensees, contractors or subcontractors in the sector to give priority of employment to Ugandan citizens but also recruit, train and promote Ugandans taking into account gender and equity,” Amongi said.

This was during her meeting with the new French Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Xavier Sticker, at the Ministry headquarters in Kampala.

Amongi noted that it was important for employers in the oil and gas sector to be equitable in allocating jobs to steer sustainable development.

“This is a very strategic requirement both nationally and globally because it empowers women to make contributions to the development of their country,” she added.

The ambassador revealed that there were 38 French companies headquartered in Uganda with a host of others operating on the basis of projects and contracts.

He noted that French companies including Total Energies were involved in Uganda’s burgeoning oil and gas sector and that technological and skills transfer was important to these companies as well as the empowerment of women and girls.

“When it comes to gender, we want to explore areas of cooperation in terms of promoting the rights of women, their employment, and women economic empowerment,” Ambassador Sticker noted.

He commended the country’s Gender Policy, which serves as a cornerstone for programming around gender issues. He applauded the cooperation between Uganda and France which he said has lasted over 20 years and pledged that it can only grow stronger.