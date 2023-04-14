The Minister of State for Finance (Planning) Amos Lugoloobi is said to be in detention following his reported arrest on Friday over relief iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja.

Mr. Lugoloobi is said to have been arrested on Friday evening and detained at Kira Division Police Station as he awaits to be produced in court on Monday. He’s one of the ministers who received the iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub-region.

He reportedly received 600 iron sheets said to be part of relief materials that the government procured through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region. Read more