

By Benjamin Jumbe

The delayed implementation of merging government ministries, departments and agencies has been blamed on selfishness and corruption.

Government two years ago announced a move for a phased merging process of its entities to minimize duplication and enhance efficiency.

Speaking to KFM, the state minister for privatisation and investment Evelyn Anite says fights between individuals within these agencies seeking to retain their positions and corruption have derailed the process.

She however maintains that once finally done, this will help improve service delivery by the government.