By Rashul Adidi

The State Minister for Investment and Privatization and Koboko Municipality MP, Evelyne Anite has blamed last week’s violence in Koboko on opposition members.

On August 9, Koboko town witnessed violence after supporters of Dr. Charles Ayume were blocked by the police from holding procession in the town.

This was after huge number of supporters of Anite held successful procession the previous day to welcome an ambulance donated by the minister.

Anite now accuses Obongi County MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, Charles Yakani, an aspiring independent candidate for Koboko municipality parliamentary seat and Maracha East County MP, James Acidri (NRM) for the violence.

However, Acidri has denied the allegations, threatening to drag the minister to court for false accusations.

Fungraroo says the accusations are very disturbing because he is not part of their competition.

The said protest coincided with the official opening of the FDC party District Office in Koboko town.

Anite faces a tough challenge from Dr Charles Ayume, the son to the late Speaker of Parliament, Francis Ayume.